Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,820 shares during the quarter. Celcuity comprises about 2.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 6.41% of Celcuity worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. 36,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 21.58 and a quick ratio of 21.58. Celcuity Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

