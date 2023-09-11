Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Lessened by Soroban Capital Partners LP

Soroban Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,169,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,788,850 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 8.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soroban Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $596,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 587,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 847,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.27. 3,281,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,026. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

