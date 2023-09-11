Centerstone Investors LLC Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $26.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.79. 587,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,450. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $314.23.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

