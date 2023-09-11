Centerstone Investors LLC Makes New $12.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 533,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,111. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

