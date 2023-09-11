Centerstone Investors LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 6.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $943.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,274. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $945.02 and its 200 day moving average is $908.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.