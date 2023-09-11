Centerstone Investors LLC Purchases 9,969 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 1.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

CarMax Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

