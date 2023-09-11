Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.07.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $323,391.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,100.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 4,917 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $323,391.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,100.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,873 shares of company stock worth $3,490,274. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -812.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

