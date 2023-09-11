ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.36. 816,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,601. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,768. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

