ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of CHPT opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.62. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 101.63% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $168,525.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,358.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,197 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

