Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 9.0% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $27,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $13.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $452.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.63.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

