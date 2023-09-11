Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 714,300 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,515,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after acquiring an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.55. The stock had a trading volume of 432,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,290. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $152.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

