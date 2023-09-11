Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,165 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 10.2% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.50% of Chesapeake Energy worth $51,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.57. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

