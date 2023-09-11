Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDTX. TheStreet lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

CDTX stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.95% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,337.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

