Claar Advisors LLC Has $12.62 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Claar Advisors LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 5.1% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.44. The company has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

