CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 172.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 0.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CME Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.68. 271,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,409. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

