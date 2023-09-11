Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 5.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 1,078,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,327,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

