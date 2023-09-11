Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

