Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

PSF opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 175,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.