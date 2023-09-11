Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Shares of CLPBY opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

