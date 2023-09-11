Commodore Capital LP Buys 161,379 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,379 shares during the quarter. Nuvalent makes up 4.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned about 1.90% of Nuvalent worth $28,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 25.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $124,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $124,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $710,121.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.1 %

NUVL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 117,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

