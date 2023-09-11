Commodore Capital LP Buys 26,519 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up about 1.1% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.61. 158,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,355. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

