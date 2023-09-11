Commodore Capital LP Buys Shares of 1,731,365 Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,731,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,917,000. Enliven Therapeutics accounts for about 5.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Commodore Capital LP owned 26.40% of Enliven Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $7,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,200,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.58. 7,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $682.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

