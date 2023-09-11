Commodore Capital LP Cuts Position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Commodore Capital LP lessened its holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,733 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP owned about 2.44% of Rezolute worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.
RZLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Shares of RZLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 62,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
