Commodore Capital LP Cuts Position in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Commodore Capital LP lessened its holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,733 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP owned about 2.44% of Rezolute worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RZLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Rezolute Price Performance

Shares of RZLT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 62,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Rezolute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

About Rezolute

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.