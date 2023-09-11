Commodore Capital LP Increases Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 853,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,439 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.7% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.60. 284,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,277. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

