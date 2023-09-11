Commodore Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for about 2.2% of Commodore Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commodore Capital LP owned approximately 1.76% of Kura Oncology worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 92,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,918. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

