Commodore Capital LP Purchases 217,433 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,433 shares during the quarter. Merus accounts for approximately 8.3% of Commodore Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Merus worth $54,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.
Merus Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of MRUS traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $24.00. 112,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $27.70.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative net margin of 432.68% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
Merus Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
