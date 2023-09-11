Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) is Centerstone Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Centerstone Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas makes up 4.7% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Centerstone Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $5,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 150,231 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

CCU traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.74. 85,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,341. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.85. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

CCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

