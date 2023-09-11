Comparing Aiful (AIFLY) & Its Competitors

Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aiful to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aiful and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiful N/A N/A N/A Aiful Competitors -8.33% -6.60% 0.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aiful N/A N/A 0.06 Aiful Competitors $1.64 billion $344.28 million 84.23

This table compares Aiful and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aiful’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aiful. Aiful is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aiful and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiful 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiful Competitors 155 780 2174 91 2.69

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 35.07%. Given Aiful’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aiful has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aiful rivals beat Aiful on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Aiful Company Profile

Aiful Corporation engages in the consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. The company offers unsecured and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans. It also provides postpay settlement, factoring, and installment credit sales services. The company was formerly known as Marutaka, Inc. and changed its name to Aiful Corporation in May 1982. Aiful Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

