Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,740.00

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2,740.00 and last traded at C$2,770.91, with a volume of 1604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,777.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,080.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSU

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,734.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2,629.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.325 per share. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.