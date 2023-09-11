Contrasting ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $190.98 million 0.66 -$12.02 million ($0.78) -12.44 ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A $14.92 18.67

ANTA Sports Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANTA Sports Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

54.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ANTA Sports Products shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -5.47% 1.45% 1.11% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and ANTA Sports Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANTA Sports Products 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.28%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than ANTA Sports Products.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats ANTA Sports Products on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

