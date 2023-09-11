ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 215 ($2.72).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.92) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.74).

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 224.80 ($2.84) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 195.90 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 257.87 ($3.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,493.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16,666.67%.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

