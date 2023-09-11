CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CORR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

