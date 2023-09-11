Cormark Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Cormark set a C$45.00 target price on Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.77.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PKI

Parkland Stock Up 1.5 %

Parkland stock opened at C$39.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.40. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$39.85.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.9519231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.