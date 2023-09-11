Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $210.06. The company had a trading volume of 532,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,093. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.08. The firm has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

