Corton Capital Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 174.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 712,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNC

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.