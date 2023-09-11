Corton Capital Inc. Has $715,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. DraftKings makes up approximately 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank increased its position in DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.80. 5,131,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,352,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

