Corton Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $347.55. 144,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,479. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

