Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 3,126 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 127.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355,287 shares of company stock worth $222,734,457 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.