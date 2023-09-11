Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 384 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Markel Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $15.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,488.48. 7,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,447.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,365.45. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

