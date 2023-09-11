Corton Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 688,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

