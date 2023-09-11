Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,257,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945,645 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 30.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,188,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after buying an additional 4,587,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coupang by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology boosted its holdings in Coupang by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,030 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after acquiring an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,439,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,176. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.39. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.