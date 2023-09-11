Credit Suisse Group Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core & Main from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Core & Main Trading Down 0.6 %

Core & Main stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,617.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 68.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 54,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.