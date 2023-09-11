Critical Contrast: Vivani Medical (VANI) versus Its Rivals

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 72 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.46 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.02 billion $87.72 million 4.75

Analyst Recommendations

Vivani Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vivani Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 161 666 1849 94 2.68

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 629.17%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 59.87%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s competitors have a beta of 12.76, meaning that their average stock price is 1,176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -417.70% -121.09% -34.58%

Summary

Vivani Medical competitors beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

