Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.51

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.51 and last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 3448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,450.00%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.