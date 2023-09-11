CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.53

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 8457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

