CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of ITV shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CuriosityStream and ITV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $64.55 million 0.58 -$50.92 million ($0.71) -1.00 ITV N/A N/A N/A $0.10 9.36

Analyst Ratings

ITV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream. CuriosityStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ITV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CuriosityStream and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 0 2 0 3.00 ITV 0 0 1 0 3.00

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 275.17%. ITV has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12,537.36%. Given ITV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ITV is more favorable than CuriosityStream.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -56.88% -31.80% -24.28% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ITV beats CuriosityStream on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in formats and distribution ITV's finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, CITV, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of digital television channels; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

