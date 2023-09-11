Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Curis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.94.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 116.63% and a negative net margin of 471.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 519,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

