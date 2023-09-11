CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 0.3% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.05. 1,595,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.