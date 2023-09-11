CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.18.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 million. Research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

