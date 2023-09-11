DA Davidson Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $18.50

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.59.

Sprinklr stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 510,757 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 510,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chelsea R. Stoner sold 132,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,680.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,090,741 shares of company stock worth $15,860,547 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

